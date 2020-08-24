East Central 6th graders urged to stay home until Labor Day

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sixth graders at East Central Middle School in Jackson County are being asked to stay home until after Labor Day following an outbreak of COVID-19.
Superintendent John Strycker notified parents of the sixth-grade class Friday after reporting 27 students and five staff members at the school tested positive over the last two weeks.
After four students and two staff members tested positive the week of Aug. 14, another 23 students and three more staff members were confirmed with COVID-19 as of last week.
Strycker said East Central followed the district’s reopening protocol.
“Whenever staff or students test positive, everyone in direct or indirect contact with them is notified,” Strycker said.
Only two of the Jackson County School District’s 13 campuses, St. Martin Upper Elementary and East Central Lower Elementary, report no cases of COVID-19.
After the first cases were reported, Strycker said additional steps were taken at the schools to keep students and staff distanced. However, the large number of cases at East Central Middle School prompted Strycker to take additional action.
“Because the cases in that a grade were so high, we asked parents to keep those students home until Labor Day,” Strycker said.
The superintendent added that some sixth graders who are not sick may still come to campus “if parents have no other choice but to send the kids to school, we’ll work something out,” Strycker said.
All schools in the district were closed Monday due to the tropical weather threat and will reopen Tuesday.
