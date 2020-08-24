Biloxi High School temporarily moving all students to virtual learning

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - All Biloxi High School students will be switched to distance learning beginning Aug. 25 due to the coronavirus.
As of Aug. 24, the high school is reporting 15 students positive of COVID-19 and 324 students in quarantine.
Distance learning consists of live instructions delivered by teachers during each scheduled class period of the day via Google Classroom and Google Meet.
At this time, all other Biloxi Public School campuses remain open.
This change is effective through Labor Day and includes extracurricular activities.
For the full breakdown of procedures for students over the next two weeks, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.