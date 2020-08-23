Silver Slipper Casino closing table games, buffet ahead of severe weather

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - As Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura head toward the Gulf Coast, businesses in South Mississippi are making changes ahead of the severe weather.
The Silver Slipper Casino Hotel in Bay St. Louis announced Sunday that table games, the buffet, and sportsbook would close at 7 p.m. and remain closed through Wednesday. The pool and pool bar have also been closed until further notice.
John Ferrucci at the Silver Slipper told WLOX the casino made the decision to close the department that required the most manpower so as to avoid having employees drive on flooded roads during severe weather. Ferrucci also said that employees who are arriving to work on Sunday will be staying on property over the next few days.
For the latest on the tracks and strength of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, keep up with the WLOX First Alert Weather Team.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.