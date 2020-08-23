One resident recovered from Gulfport house fire

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport firefighters responded to a house fire on 29th Street where they recovered one resident.
According to Chief Michael Beyerstedt, crews responded to a call of fire around 7:23 p.m. and arrived at a house engulfed in flames.
Beyerstedt also said that the house was “extensively damaged” and the resident was given temporary housing from American Red Cross.
The resident was recovered and sustained no injuries. The scene is still under investigation and the cause of the fire is unclear.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.