MGCCC closes campuses Monday, classes to continue online

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Tropical Storm Marco and Laura approach the Gulf Coast, South Mississippians are wondering whether or not to send their children to school Monday.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College announced all campuses and centers will be closed Monday, Aug. 24, due to the possibility of severe weather. All instruction will continue online.
Dormitories will remain open, but the school advises students to remain home until in-person classes resume.
MGCCC is the only school in South Mississippi to announce a closing at this time, but WLOX News will update this report when more schools make such announcements.
For the latest on the tracks and strength of Tropical Storms Laura and Marco, keep up with the WLOX First Alert Weather Team.
