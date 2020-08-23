Boat owners prep to save boats in response to tropical weather ahead

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Boat owners rushed to the harbors all in preparation for Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura’s tropical weather ahead.
The following cities issued a mandatory evacuation for harbors in response to the storms ahead: Long Beach, Pass Christian, Gulfport and Biloxi. The evacuation went into effect on Sunday at 8 a.m and boaters had until sunset to get their boats.
Many said they already made plans to remove their vessels, just to be safe.
“You always want to make sure that you secure your boat and we’re taking ours out of harm way.” said Beth Meyer.
The Long Beach Harbor manager said there were 162 boats docked, that number quickly decreased to half within minutes after the evacuation went into effect.
“It’s not routine for me yet,” said John Allen. “What I plan to do is pull her out of the water and that’s it for this year. I’m not going to pull her out, put her in type thing. I’m just going to pull her out and wait till the end of the storm season.”
Allen also said that he may purchase a generator for his home and make sure it’s secure, but he isn’t too worried about damage.
“That home survived Camille, Katrina,” said Allen. “So I’m not overly concerned about the home. As far as my family, my son lives in Hattiesburg and I may take them there.”
For Long Beach resident, Beth Meyer, removing her boat expressed that it is, in fact, routine for her in response to bad weather. Meyers has made plans to stage her boat along a canal in the Bay until the storms pass over.
“The boat we have is not trail-able,” said Meyer. “We can’t put it on a trailer and pull it to a back yard so you have to make an attempt to secure your property. It’s better to go ahead and do that before it gets too late to be out.”
Long Beach Harbor manager said even though there was a mandatory evacuation, once the water reaches five inches over the peer no one would be allowed to stay anyway.
