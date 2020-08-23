Biloxi learning center opens despite COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s newest business has been a dream in the making for Sharita Hansford.
As the owner of the Dream Big Learn and Play Center, she is now ready to welcome children to her facility after challenges due to the pandemic.
“I didn’t let it scare me. I pressed forward and here we are today,” Hansford said. “We are looking forward to being a pillar in our community and we just want to serve the Gulf Coast.”
The personal and secure touch has the approval of some parents.
“Nowadays, it’s very hard for someone to provide safety and the right care for your children because of all the things that are going on in the world today,” said Teresa McCormick.
The challenge to keep both staff and children safe from the coronavirus is something that the Dream Big Learn and Play Center hasn’t taken lightly.
The facility has adapted its operations to stick with the times.
We are going to be social distancing as much as possible,” Hansford said. “This is a small ratio-scale facility. So we are only going to be able to take 30 kids.”
For parents heading back to work or to school, they feel at ease with their children learning in-person instead of virtually.
“Social skills, interacting with others, I feel like (Hansford) is touching bases on everything that you can give to a child,” said Morgan Simmons.
Hansford said the goal of the facility is to prepare children for kindergarten and to help working families in the community.
