Tropical Storm Warnings for South MS as Marco approaches, Laura could trail behind

They could both become hurricanes in the Gulf

4 AM TS Marco Update (Source: WLOX)
By Wesley Williams, Taylor Graham, Carrie Duncan, and Eric Jeansonne | August 18, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT - Updated August 23 at 5:23 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Marco continues to move through the Gulf on Saturday morning. It may become a category one hurricane before making landfall in Louisiana on Monday. Since South Mississippi will be on the east side of this system, we could see storm surge, heavy rain, and strong winds.

TROPICAL STORM MARCO ALERTS

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. This means winds near 40 MPH or greater are possible within the next 36 hours. Storm Surge Warnings are also in effect for Hancock and Harrison Counties. Up the 4-6 feet of surge will be possible. Tropical Storm Watches remain in place for Stone and George Counties. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Jackson County.

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

COULD BRING MISSISSIPPI MORE THAN JUST RAIN

  • Tropical Storm Laura in the Atlantic is forecast to cross south of Florida and get into the eastern Gulf.
  • The forecast calls for a possible landfall as a hurricane around Wednesday or Thursday somewhere between Texas and South Mississippi.
  • We are watching closely as this could produce not just rain threats but perhaps also wind, surge, and tornado threats for South Mississippi depending on how close the core of the storm gets to our shores.
  • There is still a good deal of uncertainty in the intensity forecast; the storm could be stronger or weaker than expected. We will know more once it gets in the Gulf and shows how it responds to the conditions in the Gulf. Stay tuned as we learn more details about the possible impacts.

TWO STORMS IN THE GULF AT ONCE: HAS IT EVER HAPPENED? YES

  • 2002 Tropical Storm Fay and Tropical Depression Edouard
  • 1959 Tropical Storm Beulah and an Unnamed hurricane
  • 1933 A hurricane made landfall in Brownsville, TX and a tropical storm in the Florida Panhandle.
CAN THE STORMS COMBINE TO CREATE ONE HUGE STORM? NOT NECESSARILY.

Hurricane collisions and interactions are rare. But, when they do happen, they sometimes undergo what is known as the Fujiwhara Effect. This effect was named after Japanese meteorologist Sakuhei Fujiwhara who initially studied it in 1921. It can occur when two hurricanes pass close to each other and depends on the size of each storm. If one storm is much stronger than the other, the smaller one usually orbits the large one and could eventually collide with the more intense storm and merge. But, when both storms are similar in strength, they tend to orbit a common center between the two almost appearing to “dance” around this common center until they reach a common point and merge, or merely spin each other around for a while before shooting off on their own path. According to the National Weather Service, often, the effect is additive when hurricanes come together — we usually end up with one massive storm instead of two smaller ones.

Fujiwhara Effect

So many have been asking, what happens if two hurricanes "collide?" It is way too early to know the exact evolution of what will become Laura and Marco and there is no indication that this is going to happen. But, in general, when tropical systems get too close, they undergo the Fujiwhara Effect. When tropical systems come in close contact with each other, they start to revolve around each other and sometimes the dominate storm can absorb the weaker one. That doesn’t necessarily mean the stronger storm becomes super strong because intensity is dependent on other environmental factors too like wind shear, dry air, land interaction, sea surface temperatures. But, it could possibly result in a larger storm with a wider wind field. Below is an example of the Fujiwhara effect with Hurricanes Hilary and Irwin in the eastern Pacific in 2017. You can read more about it here: https://bit.ly/32cQorM

Posted by Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne on Thursday, August 20, 2020

