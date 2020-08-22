South Mississippi residents preparing property ahead of tropical storms

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Preparations for two tropical storms headed toward the Gulf of Mexico started early Saturday morning.
Jackson County and other areas opened up sandbag locations ahead of the potential rains and winds, which led Cindy O’Brien and her family to pay their customary visit.
“Pretty much every storm that there is that we can get sandbags, we come out and get them.” said O’Brien.
The rare potential for two tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico at once, has many on the coast worried for their homes right now.
“That’s something that I don’t think anyone has experienced before,” said O’Brien. “So I yeah it kind of concerns us.”
The potential weather led city leaders in Biloxi to recommend all boats in public marinas and harbors to be moved to safer waters.
“You expect this right, we have this all the time.” said boater Paul Prattini.
While some vessels began making their way to Biloxi’s Back Bay, others enjoyed the natural protection from Deer Island.
“We’re in protected water,” said Prattini. “We can get to a hurricane hole in nothing but protected water. So we have an easy way to evacuate if we need to.”
And while the changes could cause some stress, boaters say it’s worth the challenges.
“This is more of a lifestyle,” said Prattini. “We live this lifestyle and this is just one of the things you have to do when you live the marina life.”
