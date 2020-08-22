Saints secondary shining at training camp

METAIRIE, Lou. (WLOX) - The vibe around the New Orleans Saints so far this training camp has been positive. Drew Brees looks like the Drew Brees we know all too well, Jameis Winston has turned heads, and Sean Payton has been pleased with his team’s effort as a whole. But one group has looked particularly great thus far - the secondary.
A position group that hasn’t quite been a model of reliability for the last few seasons looks like it might make an important jump this year, if training camp is any indication of how they’ll play in the regular season. Safety Malcolm Jenkins said earlier this week that the duo of Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins is “the most talented” duo he’s played with.
A good secondary is often synonymous with a good group on the defensive line, and head coach Sean Payton likes what he sees from both of those position groups.
“I think it will go hand in hand with how we play as a front. I think we have a chance to be a pretty good rush front and certainly that can benefit the secondary and they go together,” Payton said. “So hopefully we look back at the end of the season and say that. I think that I’m encouraged with our depth there, leadership, football intelligence. We just have to keep working day by day, but hopefully we get to that point where week in and week out we’re relying on not only the guys that are in the starting lineup, but we have versatility and some flexibility at positions.”
