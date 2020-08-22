Preseason Gridiron 2020: West Harrison Hurricanes

“Everybody knows the story of David versus Goliath and that’s just a small part of David’s story. If you read the story of David, that’s us. We want to be David,” Patrick said. “David was ordained as king long before he was king. Goliath was presented before David as a test and he had to pass that test to become king. So we have a gauntlet of test in from of us, a Goliath of a test. If we can pass that test, then who knows what the future can hold for us.”