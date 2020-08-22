Part-time muralist receives $500 Mississippi Art Commission grant for supplies

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With a paint brush and a goal to uplift the Gulf Coast, Lucinda L’Enfant spent hours bringing ideas to life after one submission giving her the opportunity.
“This is part of a project called Gulfport by Design and it’s a part of the Gulfport Main Street project to beautify Gulfport,” said L’Enfant. “So basically you just submit art and I got a phone call and they picked me.”
L’Enfant is a full-time nurse and she said it can be challenging balancing her career and hobby. But, she said whenever she paints it’s her goal to send a positive message to residents along the coast and tourists, especially during a time of uncertainty.
“I just come out here when I can,” said L’Enfant. “I have had unfortunate luck with the weather so I just work like four hour increments then I try to rest for the rest of the time.”
In response to the pandemic, she was rewarded a $500 grant from the Mississippi Art Commission to help pay for supplies. L’Enfant said the grant helped a lot because supplies can get expensive, depending on the size of the project.
