Myles Brennan, LSU gearing up for regular season

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - The LSU Tigers are getting ready for their season to kick off under new quarterback Myles Brennan. The former St. Stanislaus standout enters this year as a redshirt junior who does not lack confidence or, perhaps most importantly this year in particular, experience working through adversity. After a difficult offseason full of restrictions and limited team activities, Brennan and the rest of the Tigers are ready to take on the next few pivotal weeks together.
“The next month is going to be huge just because this is the first time we’ve been able to go against the defense since spring ball,” Brennan said. “We’ve been working and throwing for a long time now since quarantine. And now that we’re able to go against the defense and actually be with live bullets, we’re at a next level now. So I think this next month and these next few weeks will be really important for us just to continue to get our timing down and continue to gel with each other.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.