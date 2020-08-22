Hurricane Watches for South MS as Marco approaches, Laura could trail behind

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Big changes in the latest forecast track for Tropical Storm Marco, which could impact South Mississippi as a hurricane on Monday. A track along and East of the center of the cone could mean hurricane force winds, storm surge and heavy rain for all of South Mississippi.
A hurricane watch means hurricane force winds are possible in 48 hours or less. A tropical storm watch means tropical storm force winds are possible in 48 hours or less. A storm surge watch means tides running 3-5 feet above ground in low lying areas along the coast. Now is the time to check your hurricane plans.
- Tropical Storm Laura in the Atlantic is forecast to cross south of Florida and get into the eastern Gulf.
- The forecast calls for a possible landfall as a hurricane around next Wednesday somewhere between Texas and South Mississippi.
- We are watching closely as this could produce not just rain threats but perhaps also wind, surge, and tornado threats for South Mississippi depending on how close the core of the storm gets to our shores.
- There is still a good deal of uncertainty in the intensity forecast; the storm could be stronger or weaker than expected. We will know more once it gets in the Gulf and shows how it responds to the conditions in the Gulf. Stay tuned as we learn more details about the possible impacts.
- 2002 Tropical Storm Fay and Tropical Depression Edouard
- 1959 Tropical Storm Beulah and an Unnamed hurricane
- 1933 A hurricane made landfall in Brownsville, TX and a tropical storm in the Florida Panhandle.
Hurricane collisions and interactions are rare. But, when they do happen, they sometimes undergo what is known as the Fujiwhara Effect. This effect was named after Japanese meteorologist Sakuhei Fujiwhara who initially studied it in 1921. It can occur when two hurricanes pass close to each other and depends on the size of each storm. If one storm is much stronger than the other, the smaller one usually orbits the large one and could eventually collide with the more intense storm and merge. But, when both storms are similar in strength, they tend to orbit a common center between the two almost appearing to “dance” around this common center until they reach a common point and merge, or merely spin each other around for a while before shooting off on their own path. According to the National Weather Service, often, the effect is additive when hurricanes come together — we usually end up with one massive storm instead of two smaller ones.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.