Gov. Reeves: ‘Start preparing’ ahead of Marco and Laura

PETAL, Miss. (WLOX) - Prepare now - that’s the big message state leaders pushed as two tropical systems begin to enter the Gulf.
Gov. Tate Reeves urged people to prepare for the worst, and hope for the best.
One couple, Christiana Barbaro and her husband Christopher DeStefano, took note of the governor’s advice. They made a stop by Rouses on Saturday to stock up ahead of this week’s possible tropical weather.
“We’re from New Jersey so this will be our first time going through an experience like this,” said Barbaro. “We heard that there were two hurricanes coming so we’re just trying to pack up on as many essential items as possible.”
Tropical Storms Marco and Laura are expected to make landfall later this week.
A lot is still unknown about how the storms will impact Mississippi so having a plan is urged.
“One week from today is Hurricane Katrina’s anniversary,” said Gov. Reeves. “Certainly, seven days out we had no idea the size and severity of the storm that would hit us. That’s why I stand here five days before Laura and tell you to start preparing now. We don’t panic, we start preparing.”
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) urged people to have a family emergency plan ready. Assemble a three to five-day disaster supply kit with non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, water, and other essentials.
And learn evacuation routes.
Also, keep in mind, Reeves said shelter space will be limited and reduced by half to two thirds due to COVID-19, and pets may not be allowed.
“What that means to you is you need to get out or move north, east or west depending on the storm. You need to make plans early to do so,” said Reeves. “We cannot have happen if this strengthens on Sunday or Monday a mad rush of people into our sheltering space. Because of COVID-19 we are trying very hard to maintain social distancing and masks.”
State leaders said one will be turned away from a shelter. However, MEMA urged people to avoid them if possible.
