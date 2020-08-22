First National Day of Freedom and Justice rally draws united crowd to Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippi added its voice to a new national outcry for prison reform.
On Saturday, about 30 people gathered for a rally at Jones Park in Gulfport, hosted by The Parchman Project.
For the organizers, the size of the crowd was less important than the volume of their collective voice.
The message was clear in words spoken and written.
A South Mississippi justice team has even more members brought together through the first National Day of Freedom and Justice.
That comes with a lot of benefits.
“Unifying and solidifying all of the various organizations out there fighting for prison reform, fighting for rehabilitation of our inmates, fighting for services in the community for them to successfully re-enter and to keep our recidivism down,” said Sara Scott, The Parchman Project CEO and President. “Even helping the youth so that they don’t enter into the system.”
Scott brought in about six other organizations to help.
“I like to say that if each one of us took a bite of the elephant, we’re going to make that elephant disappear,” said Scott. “We all might have our different visions, but let’s bring it all together.”
The service included the ringing of a bell in honor of those lives lost in the Mississippi prison system.
Makayla McLean has joined the team with her dedication to make sure people are not forgotten in that prison system.
“It’s better to do it together than just apart,” said McLean. “We can’t wait another day; we can’t wait another year. We have to take action now. Whether we’re 20, whether we’re 30. It’s today. It starts today.”
Another group to join the rally was the Hancock County NAACP.
“The key word is we need to organize,” said Gregory Barabino, NAACP Hancock County President. “That’s the way everything needs to go right now. The opposition is very organized. And we need to organize. It’s a numbers game, and we definitely need all the experts and all the hands on deck that have experience in these issues to come together.”
