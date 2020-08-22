Closely watching Tropical Storm Laura and Marco

In the tropics, there are two tropical storms that will likely move into the Gulf this upcoming week. Tropical Storm Marco is currently near the Yucatan Peninsula. It is expected to move north into the Gulf by Sunday. By Monday and Tuesday, it is expected to make a westerly turn toward Texas as a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Laura is currently near Puerto Rico. It is expected to move west as a tropical storm into the Gulf by Monday. It may make a northerly turn by Tuesday and Wednesday. It could also reach hurricane strength. Right now, it could make landfall as far west as Texas or as far east as South Mississippi. If Laura makes landfall just to our west, that could mean more impacts for us like gusty winds and storm surge. We’ll closely watch for changes.