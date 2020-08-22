City of Biloxi recommends boaters move vessels

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Boaters in the city’s public harbors and marinas were notified this morning that it’s “highly recommended” that their vessels be relocated to safer locations.
Larry Sablich, Port Division Manager, made the announcement as Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical weather conditions are expected to impact as soon as Tuesday.
Sablich said in his notice to boaters “Although evacuation is not mandatory at this time, it is highly recommended that vessels be relocated well in advance to safer locations in order to protect both the vessel and the marina/harbor.”
Additionally, he said, those with extra vehicles or trailers in marina or harbor parking lots should remove them by 5 p.m. Sunday.
Sablich also advised boaters that finger piers near their docking area must be free and clear of all unnecessary items.
