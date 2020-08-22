Authorities investigating fatal boat crash in Biloxi Bay

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a fatal boat crash that happened Friday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. in the Biloxi Back Bay near the Biloxi Boardwalk Marina.
Officials with the Biloxi Fire Department confirmed the collision involved two boats, one roughly 30 feet long and the other roughly 16 feet.
Officials said the victims were pronounced at the scene but the identities are being held at this time pending notification of next of kin.
The Department of Marine Resources is actively investigating the cause and details surrounding this incident.
