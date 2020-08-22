AMR therapy dog helps first responders deal with job stress

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Frontline responders like paramedics and EMTs work long hours answering medical calls and caring for accident victims and more. Jobs that can take a toll on their physical and mental well-being.
American Medical Response is helping to lighten their load with one of their newest family members, a lovable, furry, certified, therapy dog.
Shelby, AMR’s certified therapy dog, lives at the Jackson headquarters and is more than a mascot. ”She’s more emotional support for our crews,” said AMR therapy dog handler Diane Sampson.
The goldendoodle came to AMR at eight-weeks old and underwent 12 months of obedience and therapy training to bring relief to paramedics and EMTs.
“You see a lot of trauma. You see a lot of death. You see a lot of hurt. You see a lot of pain,” said Sampson. “After a period of time that can build up on you and can have an affect on you.”
Sampson, the therapy dog’s primary handler, is operations supervisor and a paramedic.
“When our crew members come back after a 12-hour shift, Shelby is here at the station,” said Sampson. “She’s just kinda like a ray of sunshine to them.”
The crews endure hours of grueling physical and emotional stress. ”We’re humans. We have feelings too and this is kind of our outlet,” said secondary therapy dog handler Alex Robinson.
The EMT and Cleary Volunteer Firefighter jumped at the chance to work with Shelby to give her co-workers some relief.
"We're notorious for not talking to people after having a bad call or incident, and this is kind of a way to kind of get it out," said Robinson.
Sampson said studies show that petting an animal can lower your heart rate and release the chemicals in the body that relieve stress and pain.
“She brings a lot of joy to the station,” added Robinson. Shelby is one of 30 AMR certified therapy dogs throughout the country.
