According to Dr. Dobbs, Mississippi will see another spike in COVID-19 cases in 3 to 4 weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday, Dr. Dobbs released a public health order rescinding restrictions on some elective procedures in Mississippi which went into effect in July. There are now no health orders regarding elective procedures in the state.
In a conversation with the Mississippi State Medical Association, Dobbs said they have done this mainly because he suspects that in 3 to 4 weeks, Mississippi will experience another spike in coronavirus cases. This due to “schools, colleges and really, really bad judgement coming together in a triumvirate of disaster.”
Dobbs said if you want to have an elective surgery, go ahead and do it now because “it’s not hard to imagine” the state having “a real problem” in a few weeks.
He said he is not surprised that those in college have poor judgement and declares that an uphill battle, but says he is “so disappointed” in high school parents.
“A lot of the outbreaks we’re seeing at the high schools is because the parents are hosting parties. Senior parties, groups, spend-the-night parties. I don’t know why this doesn’t scare people, but it’s illegal!” he said. “Hosting a party for 150 people?”
He also said that young people are going to die from the virus, using the deaths of a healthy Mississippi teenager and an infant as examples. According to Dobbs, there have been hints that a vaccine may be available by the end of the year and, since it is almost September, can the public not wait a little while and “quit stuff?”
Which lead-in to his stating “straight up” that he does not think schools should be doing sports this Fall and that he is “very proud” of the schools who have chosen not to do so.
Dobbs admitted that it is a judgment call, but noted that at college games there will be parties and people will inevitably let their guard down. “Y’all just get ready,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.