USM professor says business success is about humanity as much as it is about product

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - This year seems certain to become a perfect storm bent on destroying businesses and industries. Natural threats and COVID-19 are both challenging systems throughout the country.
For Dr. Heather Annulis, this as a real-life opportunity to show the value of her disciplines to keep companies strong even in a crisis.
“Things like resilience and nimbleness and agility, those are specific competencies that in times of immense change that are very important,”said Annulis. “And that students report back to us that are really impactful in their workplaces.”
Annulis is a professor of Human Capital Development at the Gulf Park Campus of the University of Southern Mississippi, which is part of the School of Interdisciplinary Studies and Professional Development.
She teaches leaders how to lead in any kind of business. The mantra is “be prepared for change” and learning how to manage talent is the key.
“The research-based recipes that we teach our students are the same in terms of developing well trained workplaces, workplaces where employees can feel good about their work.” said Annulis.
She was recognized as Lighthouse Business & Professional Women’s Women of the Year Award for her help in bringing in $10 million in funding for her workforce training program.
“Those organizations that have spent the time have created spaces for people to be honest and to discuss what are the real needs,” said Annulis. “Not only for the organization, but for the employees that make up those organizations.”
Melissa Lomas is a Ph. D candidate in the program, and with time spent in IT project management, she knows what a company leader needs to be.
“The key element is you are a servant leader,” said Lomas. “And that you lead by example, and you instill in them the knowledge and the information and the correct model. And then you give them time, the authority to practice and support them and let them go and shine on their own.”
For more information on the School of Interdisciplinary Studies and Professional Development, check out its website: https://www.usm.edu/interdisciplinary-studies-professional-development/index.php
