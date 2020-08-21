Two tropical systems threaten the Gulf Coast next week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX Weather Team continues to track both Tropical Depression 13 and 14. Both could approach the northern Gulf coast as hurricanes early next week.
- Tropical Depression Thirteen in the Atlantic is forecast to cross over Florida and get into the eastern Gulf.
- The forecast calls for a possible landfall as a hurricane around next Wednesday somewhere between Louisiana and Florida, including perhaps right here in South Mississippi.
- We are watching closely as this could produce not just rain threats but perhaps also wind, surge, and tornado threats for South Mississippi depending on how close the core of the storm gets to our shores.
- There is still a good deal of uncertainty in the intensity forecast; the storm could be stronger or weaker than expected. We will know more once it gets in the Gulf and shows how it responds to the conditions in the Gulf. Stay tuned as we learn more details about the possible impacts.
- Tropical Depression Fourteen in the Caribbean is forecast to make landfall in Texas or Louisiana by next Wednesday, possibly as a category one hurricane.
- Even with a possible landfall one or two states to our west, this could start a rainy weather pattern in South Mississippi on Sunday since Mississippi would be on the right side of the storm and on its wetter side and some of the tropical moisture on the right side of the storm could draw toward the Mississippi Coast.
- There is still a good deal of uncertainty in the intensity forecast; the storm could be stronger or weaker than expected. We will know more once it gets in the Gulf and shows how they responds to the conditions in the Gulf. Stay tuned as we learn more details about any other possible impacts.
- 2002 Tropical Storm Fay and Tropical Depression Edouard
- 1959 Tropical Storm Beulah and an Unnamed hurricane
- 1933 A hurricane made landfall in Brownsville, TX and a tropical storm in the Florida Panhandle.
If the storms got too close to each other, they would undergo the Fujiwhara effect in which the two systems would dance around each other until the larger system absorbed the smaller one. However, that doesn’t mean it would make the dominant storm into a really intense storm. Other factors play a roll in intensity like wind shear, water temperatures and land interaction.
