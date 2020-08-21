Purvis man arrested on felony drug charge in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Metro Narcotics Agents and the Mississippi Department of Corrections assisted the Hattiesburg Police Department in arresting a Purvis man on felony drug charges Wednesday.
According to Ryan Moore, spokesperson for HPD, Tre Hartfield, 28, was arrested in the 300 block of May Avenue and charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
Hartfield was found with 7.2 grams of cocaine when he was arrested.
Hartfield was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.