Preseason Gridiron 2020: Poplarville Hornets

“These kids love football. With all that’s going on, it could be easy to lose focus and not want to show up to workouts,” head coach Jay Beech said. “In the back of our mind, not even knowing if we’re going to be playing, this has been one of our best summers as far as attendance and one of our best first couple days of practice. We’re all in, we’re ready to go. We’re excited and ready to play football.”