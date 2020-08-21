More than 350K sign petition calling for Netflix to cancel film they say sexualizes children

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands have signed an online petition calling for Netflix to cancel a movie which they say sexualizes children.
The French movie entitled “Cuties” received backlash online for the poster they used for the film which shows four girls in short dance outfits.
“I just found a trailer for the movie ‘Cuties’ on Netflix and the blatant sexualization of young girls is DISGUSTING,” wrote one Twitter user. “No one wants to see their child dressed and posed like this. WHY IS NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT THIS?”
In the original Netflix description, it described “Cuties” as, “Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions.”
Netflix has since apologized for the poster, saying, in part, that it was “not OK” for this artwork to be used “nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance."
The company says they have now updated the pictures and description of the film.
Now the description reads, “Eleven-year-old Amy starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew.”
Some celebrities have defended the film, like Thor actress Tessa Thompson who said that the movie “comments on the hyper-sexualization of preadolescent girls” and that she is “disappointed to see the current discourse.”
This has not stopped over 370,000 people from signing a Change.org petition calling for Netflix to scrap “Cuties,” saying it “promotes child pornography.”
“It was created for the entertainment of adults who are pedophiles,” the petition says. “Please sign the petition to protect our children from exploitation in movies.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.