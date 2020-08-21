Lawmakers to meet Monday on DMR budget

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several coast lawmakers have told WLOX News that they will be brought back to the capitol Monday afternoon to approve a budget for the Department of Marine Resources.
DMR has been operating without a budget since July first. The budget process has been held up by a debate between Governor Tate Reeves and lawmakers regarding how oil and gas lease money is spent on the coast.
WLOX has learned that legislative leaders and the governor have worked out their differences and legislators will be called back to Jackson on Monday to work out the DMR budget issue.
Time is critical because DMR’s ability to perform its duties and pay employees will be threatened if a compromise is not worked out by the end of this month. All 175 employees will be subject to furloughs beginning September 1.
The DMR Marine Patrol is fully staffed through August 31, but is operating on a “minimal budget.”
