Law enforcement training academy in Harrison Co. won’t have outdoor shooting range

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson has been working years to make his new Law Enforcement Academy a reality.
A complex on a 25-acre property in Harrison County would replace the one in Biloxi on Highway 90. But the major sticking point: an outdoor firing range.
“I’m a veteran, I don’t like to hear them shooting,” said one resident. “And that’s just the way it is, man.”
Dozens of residents came ready to object at the Harrison County Planning Commission Thursday night.
But then, this announcement from Peterson: “I don’t want anybody to think that we’re trying to do anything that anybody doesn’t want in their community. Therefore, before we start these proceedings, what I’d like to do is leave the academy plan on the agenda tonight, but pull the open firing range off the plan, because I think everybody in here is opposing the open firing range.”
It was as much of a surprise move to the crowd as was the opposition was to Peterson. He said he received his first opposition email just after noon on Thursday.
“At one o’clock, we decided that if there’s anybody that opposes this, then we’re going change our methods and do something different.”
The late reaction, residents said, was because few were notified of the meeting.
Those who live within 300 feet of a proposed development gets a notice.
But David Gray lives 1,800 feet away.
“When you think about how far noise travels, especially a gunshot noise - how far that travels - you can’t say 300 feet is the only distance I have to notify people if I’m going to put in an open-air firing range in,” he said. “You’ve got to consider that going forward.”
And without other complaints, he and the rest of the group were good to go.
“You prepare for the fact that you’re opposing the open air firing range and as soon as he takes it off the plate, there’s not a lot of opposition,” Gray said. “In fact, we support training of the police officers.”
The Planning Commission approved the zoning request change as well as the academy plans. It now goes to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors.
Peterson said he’ll never request an open-air range again but will request an indoor range should the money become available.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.