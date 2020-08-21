Gulfport schools implement cafeteria changes to keep students safe

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast schools are adjusting to a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the changes are impacting how cafeterias work.
The Gulfport School District is taking safety very seriously, even when it comes to breakfast and lunch time. At Central Elementary, only students in pre-K through 1st grade eat in the cafeteria. The floor and seats are marked to remind students to social distance. Students in 2nd through 5th grades eat in the classroom.
Child Nutrition Director Sarah Crenshaw says its been an adjustment for everyone involved.
“When you think of eating, you think of social events. And to see the kids having to take it back to their room or sit so far apart, it’s unfortunate. But we’re making it work and it’s what we have to do to keep them safe,” said Crenshaw.
And keeping students safe sometimes involves extra work.
“The biggest change is the work that goes into packing up the lunches, and putting them on the carts, and make sure that we get them down on time, and making sure the kids are all fed within the lunch period,” said Crenshaw.
Child Nutrition Manager Tina Reese stresses its a team effort.
“At this site, I give all the staff - the principal, the staff - a big hand clap. Because if it wasn’t for them stepping in helping the cafeteria workers in pulling this off, we probably would be running behind, and I give them a big hand clap on that,” said Reese.
Crenshaw says the school district is taking safety very seriously.
“We want to make sure that every body is here and present, and getting their education, and can enjoy a hot meal. So if we can eliminate the spread as much as we can, that’s our goal. Keep everyone safe,” said Crenshaw.
The district is also preparing meals for students who are doing virtual learning.
“The option is available and we encourage parents of our students to come, even at the high school level, to come and get a meal,” said Crenshaw.
The Gulfport School District plans to soon move to using reusable containers next month in order to reduce waste and keep students’ food warm.
