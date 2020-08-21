Friday’s forecast

Take your umbrella just in case because hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible on Friday. High temperatures will again only be in the upper 80s. An upper disturbance across the Gulf coast region will continue to limit heat and boost rain chances. There a chance some drier air aloft could work against rain coverage today, mainly to our west. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible Saturday. But, wetter weather is expected starting Sunday as tropical moisture fills the Gulf thanks to approaching tropical systems. Tropical Depression Fourteen in the Caribbean is forecast to make landfall in Texas or Louisiana by next Wednesday as a category one hurricane. This could keep rainy weather in South MS for several days. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Thirteen in the Atlantic is forecast to cross over Florida and get into the eastern Gulf with a possible landfall as a hurricane around next Wednesday somewhere between Louisiana and Florida, including perhaps right here in South Mississippi. We are watching closely as this could produce not just rain threats but perhaps also wind, surge, and tornado threats for South Mississippi. There is still a good deal of uncertainty in the intensity forecast; the storms could be stronger or weaker than expected. We will know more once they get in the Gulf and show how they respond to the conditions in the Gulf. Stay tuned as we learn more details about the possible impacts.