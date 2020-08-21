Both Tropical Storms Laura and Marco headed for the Gulf of Mexico

Tracks have shifted west

Tropical Storm Marco forms; both Laura and Marco headed for Gulf of Mexico
By Wesley Williams, Taylor Graham, Carrie Duncan, and Eric Jeansonne | August 18, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 12:05 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track Tropical Storms Marco and Laura. Both could approach the northern Gulf coast as early next week.

What South MS could experience based on this track
TROPICAL STORM LAURA

COULD BRING MISSISSIPPI MORE THAN JUST RAIN

  • Tropical Storm Laura in the Atlantic is forecast to cross over Florida and get into the eastern Gulf.
  • The forecast calls for a possible landfall as a hurricane around next Wednesday somewhere between Louisiana and Florida, including perhaps right here in South Mississippi.
  • We are watching closely as this could produce not just rain threats but perhaps also wind, surge, and tornado threats for South Mississippi depending on how close the core of the storm gets to our shores.
  • There is still a good deal of uncertainty in the intensity forecast; the storm could be stronger or weaker than expected. We will know more once it gets in the Gulf and shows how it responds to the conditions in the Gulf. Stay tuned as we learn more details about the possible impacts.
What South MS could experience based on this track
What South MS could experience based on this track
What South MS could experience based on this track
TROPICAL STORM MARCO

COULD BRING MISSISSIPPI A WETTER PATTERN

  • Marco could make landfall in Texas or Louisiana by next week.
  • Even with a possible landfall one or two states to our west, this could start a rainy weather pattern in South Mississippi on Sunday since Mississippi would be on the right side of the storm and on its wetter side and some of the tropical moisture on the right side of the storm could draw toward the Mississippi Coast.
  • There is still a good deal of uncertainty in the intensity forecast; the storm could be stronger or weaker than expected. We will know more once it gets in the Gulf and shows how they responds to the conditions in the Gulf. Stay tuned as we learn more details about any other possible impacts.

TWO STORMS IN THE GULF AT ONCE: HAS IT EVER HAPPENED? YES

  • 2002 Tropical Storm Fay and Tropical Depression Edouard
  • 1959 Tropical Storm Beulah and an Unnamed hurricane
  • 1933 A hurricane made landfall in Brownsville, TX and a tropical storm in the Florida Panhandle.
Past Simultaneous Gulf Storms
Past Simultaneous Gulf Storms
Past Simultaneous Gulf Storms
CAN THE STORMS COMBINE TO CREATE ONE HUGE STORM? NOT NECESSARILY.

Hurricane collisions and interactions are rare. But, when they do happen, they sometimes undergo what is known as the Fujiwhara Effect. This effect was named after Japanese meteorologist Sakuhei Fujiwhara who initially studied it in 1921. It can occur when two hurricanes pass close to each other and depends on the size of each storm. If one storm is much stronger than the other, the smaller one usually orbits the large one and could eventually collide with the more intense storm and merge. But, when both storms are similar in strength, they tend to orbit a common center between the two almost appearing to “dance” around this common center until they reach a common point and merge, or merely spin each other around for a while before shooting off on their own path. According to the National Weather Service, often, the effect is additive when hurricanes come together — we usually end up with one massive storm instead of two smaller ones.

Fujiwhara Effect

So many have been asking, what happens if two hurricanes "collide?" It is way too early to know the exact evolution of what will become Laura and Marco and there is no indication that this is going to happen. But, in general, when tropical systems get too close, they undergo the Fujiwhara Effect. When tropical systems come in close contact with each other, they start to revolve around each other and sometimes the dominate storm can absorb the weaker one. That doesn’t necessarily mean the stronger storm becomes super strong because intensity is dependent on other environmental factors too like wind shear, dry air, land interaction, sea surface temperatures. But, it could possibly result in a larger storm with a wider wind field. Below is an example of the Fujiwhara effect with Hurricanes Hilary and Irwin in the eastern Pacific in 2017. You can read more about it here: https://bit.ly/32cQorM

Posted by Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne on Thursday, August 20, 2020

