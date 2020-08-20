Woman dies, child on life support after wreck with Scott Co. deputy en route to call

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “He’s nice and strong, you know, he’s a little strong, smart, cool kid. And he has a good heart too.”
Jamarrion Foster of Morton is talking about his 5-year-old cousin Ja’Corien Palm, who is on life support in the hospital after a wreck last Friday involving a Scott County deputy who was responding to a call. Ja’Corien has a 50-percent chance to make it, doctors told his family.
His 21-year-old cousin Tyundria Agee died from injuries she sustained in the crash Tuesday. Foster says she was someone who kept to herself and would do anything for anyone.
Foster says he didn’t want her death to go unnoticed since he says the wreck had gotten minimal attention. He said something needs to be done, though he’s not quite sure what. He just wants people to honor her memory.
“It kinda seemed like it wasn’t going to be known, like it was something that was going to be covered up,” he said.
Sheriff Mike Lee says there is no cover up, but that the Mississippi Highway Patrol is still working the accident reconstruction. He says the details will come out as video from the businesses surrounding the intersection is reviewed.
“The deputy did have his lights and sirens going at the time of the call,” he said. “It also at this time we believe that he had the green light to go straight ahead.”
Lee says officers are both physically okay, though one suffered minor injuries. And once the investigation is over, he'd like to reach out to the family. Right now, though, he can't.
“I don’t want to say anything inappropriate or out of the way that is not correct on that accident report,” Lee said. “We want to make sure any information that is given is correct and true. And definitely our prayers are with them.”
Foster asked that people who hear the story - please also pray for his family.
“Please, please, please pray for the whole family, pray for the whole city, just pray for all the tragic accidents,” he said. “Just everything going sideways. 2020 has just been a rough year.”
