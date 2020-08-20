Unemployment numbers down, available jobs are up

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Unemployed Mississippians will soon get a temporary boost in benefits through a new program.
Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced today an additional $300 a week will be available through the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program. Once Mississippi’s application is approved, the money will be available within three to four weeks.
Mississippi unemployed numbers spiked in April because of the pandemic.
Since then, there has been a steady decrease, but the unemployment rate is still higher than it was in January.
However, there are available jobs on the coast. Many of those are minimum-wage positions but there are skilled labor positions available as well.
“There is a concern, a great concern for employers and for us as well that there are jobs out there,” said Jackie Turner, Mississippi Department of Employment Security Executive Director. “If you look at our Mississippi work system I think that our number of jobs statewide is around 48,000, and Ingalls specifically is hiring, they need workers.”
The federal unemployment benefits of $600 likely had an impact on workers staying away from the job market, but that ran out at the end of July.
“We have had conversations with employers about the concern that employees are not coming back to work or they can’t find them or can’t locate them because of those payments.” said Turner.
Mississippi re-instituted the job search requirement that had been suspended. Workers will have to show that they are actively seeking employment to qualify for unemployment payments, that also includes the LWA program.
That money will be tacked on to whatever benefits you already qualify for.
Mississippians who are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19 and are currently receiving a weekly unemployment benefit amount of $100 or more from one of the following programs will be eligible to receive an additional $300 a week in the LWA FEMA program:
- Unemployment Insurance (UI)
- Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE)
- Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Servicemembers (UCX)
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)
- Extended Benefits (EB)
- Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA)
- Self-Employment Assistance (SEA)
“We will get those payments out as quickly as possible,” said Turner. “We pledge to do that and we ask for your patience as we get that done.”
There will be information on the new program on the MDES web site.
