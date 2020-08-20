Two tropical systems could impact the Gulf Coast next week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX Weather Team continues to track both Tropical depression 13 and 14. Both could approach the northern Gulf coast as hurricanes early next week.
- Expected to track west through the weekend
- Could be in Gulf by early next week as a hurricane
- Too early to say who sees impacts
- Will track northwest through weekend
- Could become hurricane before crossing Yucatan
- Could become a hurricane before approaching Texas or Louisiana coast.
- 2002 Tropical Storm Fay and Tropical Depression Edourd
- 1959 Tropical Storm Beulah and an Unnamed hurricane
- 1933 A hurricane made landfall in Brownsville, TX and a tropical storm in the Florida Panhandle.
If the storms got too close to each other, they would undergo the Fujiwhara effect in which the two systems would dance around each other until the larger system absorbed the smaller one. However, that doesn’t mean it would make the dominant storm into a really intense storm. Other factors play a roll in intensity like wind shear, water temperatures and land interaction.
