Thursday’s forecast

Mild morning temperatures in the 70s may only warm into the upper 80s this afternoon. That’s because of an upper trough across our region which will help to lower temperatures and boost rain chances. Scattered thunderstorms are expected today on and off throughout the day but there will be some rain-free hours too. There could be wet roads for your morning drive. And keep the umbrella handy as more scattered thunderstorms may pop up around lunch time, for your afternoon activities, and even for your drive home later today. By the end of Thursday, around one inch of rainfall is expected with isolated higher totals possible. A few more hit-or-miss thunderstorms tomorrow and Saturday but perhaps lower rain chances due to drier air working in on the west side of the upper trough. Higher rain chances possible Sunday into early next week as deeper tropical moisture rolls across the Gulf Coast region. Speaking of the tropics, there are three areas being tracked: Tropical Depression Thirteen in the Atlantic, 97L in the Caribbean, and another tropical disturbance on the coast of Africa. T.D. Thirteen formed late Wednesday night and continues to drift west-northwestward. Still some uncertainty in its long-range track... will it get into the Gulf or will it turn up Florida or just east of Florida? We’ll have to see what shape it is in after it possibly crosses over the islands of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba in the coming days. The forecast track has it possibly arriving in the Gulf, in some shape or form, by Monday. Meanwhile, 97L may also move into the Gulf by this weekend with a high chance to become a depression or storm. Stay tuned as we learn more.