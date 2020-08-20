Report: 5% of illegal guns recovered in Chicago were from Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to a 2017 gun trace report from the City of Chicago, 5% of the illegal guns recovered in Chicago from the years 2013-2016 were from Mississippi.
“With consistent data trends now going back almost a decade, the majority of illegally used or possessed firearms recovered in Chicago are traced back to states with less regulation over firearms, such as Indiana and Mississippi,” the report reads.
The majority of illegal firearms recovered in the city were from Illinois and Indiana, making up 60%.
Other Southern states mentioned in the list were Tennessee with 2.2%, Alabama with 1.9% and Texas with 1.8%.
In the study, which spanned three years, 756 of the illegal firearms retrieved in the Windy City were from Mississippi - 6,026 were from Illinois and 3,124 were from Indiana.
This after Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot partially blamed Mississippi for the city’s rampant gun violence, telling MSNBC this weekend that, “Sixty percent of the illegal guns that come into Chicago every year are from out of state, from Indiana, from Mississippi, from other states that have lax gun laws.”
This lead Gov. Tate Reeves to respond, saying that Lightfoot’s comments were a “ridiculous conspiracy theory” that were both “bizarre and pathetic.”
“It’s a pathetic excuse for the failure of left-wing experiments in undermining police and letting criminals run free,” Reeves tweeted.
The city of Chicago has seen a spike in murders this year, and, according to CNN, through July 26, 212 children have been shot - 36 of those fatally.
While some in the city have called to defund the Chicago Police Department, Mayor Lightfoot has pushed back, calling it a “nice hashtag” but that not a single Chicagoan she has spoken with said they want fewer police.
