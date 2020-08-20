Musicians get creative to keep playing during pandemic

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Limited crowds, earlier closures, and fewer opportunities are just a few of the challenges that local musicians have been dealing with as a result of COVID-19. Still, plenty are finding ways to play.
Hank Berumen is once again able to perform at restaurants across the Coast, but it is a privilege that COVID-19 had stolen.
“It was really weird at the beginning but it wasn’t too bad other than the fact that you weren’t working and that’s what hurt us all of course,” he said.
The lack of opportunity forced Hank to get creative.
“When it hit, we were all stunned. We didn’t know what was going to happen, what was going on,” he said. “Personally, I started streaming shows on the internet, Facebook and stuff. Even came up with the ‘Isolation Tour 2020.”
Hank purchased backdrops to give each live stream a different feel/ He also recorded songs with friends and sold ‘Isolation Tour’ t shirts for money. And while he overcame the challenges imposed by COVID-19, he is thankful to once again be performing in front of crowds.
“It is that positive reaction - it is like entertainers, songwriters, musicians feed off of that. It pumps you up. It is like a football game, like the Saints playing, trying to get the crowd up, that really makes it,” said Hank.
Now that he is back, he is hopeful that the return of music will help with the healing process.
“There is nothing like music, there is nothing like music. It makes you feel good. It can put its arm around you when things are tough. It can lift you up when it is a party. Music has been around forever and will always be around,” said Hank.
Live music may once again be permitted but some COVID-19 regulations are still in place. Bars are still only allowed at 25% capacity with masks and social distancing also required, according to the governor’s latest executive order. That order is set to end on Aug. 31 but it is possible that another one will be issued in its place.
