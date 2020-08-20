Man killed in Wednesday night motorcycle accident

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County man died Wednesday night when he lost control of his motorcycle on the way home.
The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Vidalia Road near Cleveland Ladner Road in the northern part of Harrison County. Jay Watts, 47, was riding his motorcycle when it seems he lost control and was thrown from the bike.
Paramedics and firefighters responded to help, and Watts was flown to Memorial Hospital for care, but it wasn’t enough.
The official cause of death was blunt force trauma. Officials said Watts was wearing his helmet.
