Make-A-Wish Mississippi helps deck out truck for teen cancer survivor from Clinton

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been unable to fulfill many requests this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Wednesday the foundation made sure a teenager from Clinton got exactly what he wished for!
18-year-old Nathan Allen, a cancer survivor, was happily surprised as his special gift rolled up in front of Rick’s Pro Truck in Madison.
“It was amazing. First of all, there’s everything I wanted,” said Allen.
Allen’s truck was upgraded and improved with the help of Stacey Craig of the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Mississippi.
“His wish was to have a his 2001 Toyota Tundra truck pimped out. So he wanted new tires and a new grill guard, tint the windows and new stereo. So we’re excited to be here today and partner with Rick’s Pro Truck and Street Smart Audio to surprise him,” said Craig.
As Allen inspected all that was done to it, he recalled why he loves this truck so much.
“It was my grandfather’s who bought it in 2001 and he passed away two years ago. I think he would be very excited with the way it looks,” said Allen.
His father, Michael Allen, said, “[Nathan] just got his quarterly scans back last week and he’s cancer-free still. For six months now.”
Allen said he’s grateful for everything the staff at Rick’s Pro Truck and Street Smart Audio did to improve his truck.
