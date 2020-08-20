Gautier High teacher awarded Air Force Association’s State Teacher of the Year

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier High School teacher, David Weigle is known for encouraging his students to reach new heights, and now he’s being recognized for his work in the classroom.
Weigle is the teacher for the unmanned aerial systems class at Gautier High, a vocational program offered through the Pascagoula Gautier School District College and Career Technical Institute.
This is the third year he taught the course, which is one of its kind in Mississippi. He piloted the program for the state.
“It teaches students about various aircrafts, from fixed wing to quadcopters. Students also learn the history of unmanned aircraft systems. They learn how to build and fly them,” said Weigle.
The Air Force Association just honored Weigle as Teacher of the Year for the state and for South Mississippi.
Students say it’s well-deserved.
Two of his students recently became the first in the school district to pass the FAA exam to receive their Remote Pilot Airman Certificate. They say it wouldn't have been possible without Weigle's help.
“He printed out a lot of study guides to help us. If he had to use his own money to find something that was better he would do it.” said Latwain Sims, Gautier High School senior.
And now the students can commercially operate drones, and earn money for flying, like Caleb Jackson.
“I do photography so this is going to be another asset that I can add to that business,” said Jackson. “So I can like do real estate, take pictures and now I’m allowed to legally have compensation for my business for legally flying drones.”
Roy Tolbert, Gautier High School Principal, said that he is very proud and he knows that Weigle spent a lot of time dedicating it to students.
“Weigle spent his time, his personal time, preparing our students for the FAA license exam during the summer and that was service before self,” said Tolbert. “Both kids received their licenses, and that is excellent in what we do. So I’m very proud of him.”
Weigle said that’s what he enjoyed most about being a teacher - preparing students for bright futures.
“I’m able to be a positive influence on these students and help prepare them for after high school and seeking employment.” said Weigle.
