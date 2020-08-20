COVID-19 causes emergency officials to modify evacuation shelter protocols

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As the WLOX First Alert Weather team continues to track the tropics, monitoring tropical developments, emergency officials are preparing storm shelters.
But evacuating to hurricane shelters is going to be different than years past. Volunteers will be checking temperatures as people arrive and, once inside, everyone will be required to wear a mask throughout their entire stay.
If a person does have COVID-19 symptoms, the Red Cross has a plan in place.
“First is to isolate them, keep them away from everybody else, make sure they stay masked and protected for their own good and for everybody else’s,” said American Red Cross Southeast Region Executive Director, John McFarland. “Then, as soon as it’s over, be sure that they’re given medical attention.”
COVID-19 is also modifying how food will be served to evacuees inside the shelter.
“The way that we would do food would be a lot different because you can’t have open food. It would be package container type food,” said Harrison County Management Director Rupert Lacy.
A special emphasis is also being placed on social distancing. Some emergency management agencies, like Harrison County, will open up additional shelters to make sure they have the means to do that.
“If we have a storm bad enough that they have to open emergency shelters, they’ll open more than they normally do, which means we’ll need more volunteers, not only per shelter, but for more shelters and that’s why we’re encouraging people to sign up and help out,” said McFarland.
The best thing to do is to make sure you have an evacuation plan in place.
“As we come into that peaking of the season, have a plan,” said Lacy. “If you can, go to a loved one’s. Go outside the area.”
The American Red Cross will host virtual training sessions for volunteers. To find a shelter near you or to volunteer, visit the Red Cross’ website or contact the Emergency Management Agency in the county where you live.
As of Thursday morning, a tropical storm is forecast to be in or near the Gulf by Monday. To follow the latest developments on that storm and others, download the WLOX First Alert Weather app or visit our website.
