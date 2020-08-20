From the Coast to Connecticut: Eight dogs ready to find forever homes in the northeast

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Eight rescue dogs are on their way to new homes in the north thanks to the Friends of the Jackson County Animal Shelter.
The dogs’ final destination? Lisbon, Conneticut.
“There’s about 60 fosters in our group,” said Ron Pelland. “We’ll pull dogs and cats from the shelter... We’ll keep them for a while to make sure they’re in good health, and we work with rescue groups up north to get the dogs to good homes.”
Every two weeks, Ron and his crew load up a van with their excited pet passengers and head to Slidell, La. for the first leg of the trip.
“It’s an 11-passenger van. We’ve taken the seats out and put in cages for transport,” Pelland explained. “We meet with an 18-wheeler, who has 100 cages in there, and he takes them up to Connecticut, Rhode Island, or wherever they’re going. It’s a two-day trip for them.”
The 1,400-mile journey features pit stops in Birmingham, Ala., and Allentown, Pa., where another group of pet pals handles miscellaneous doggie duties.
For Ron and the Friends, getting these pups to their new homes is what it’s all about.
“When we moved here, we didn’t have any pets and we picked up one as a temporary foster, and we’ve been doing it since then,” he said.
Last year, the Friends of the Animal Jackson County Shelter saved 504 animals. Because they are a nonprofit, their efforts are completely funded by donations, fundraisers, and grants. The group supports the programs of the Jackson County Animal Shelter in Gautier to help find loving homes for adoptable animals.
For more information on how you can donate or volunteer to help, visit the group’s website or their Facebook page.
