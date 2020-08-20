Child dies after being found unresponsive in pool at Yogi Bear Park in Pelahatchie

By WLBT Digital | August 20, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 7:24 PM

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - A 5-year-old girl has died after being found unresponsive in a pool at Yogi Bear Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Pelahatchie on Thursday.

Police received the call at 3:08 p.m. with the Pelahatchie police, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and Pafford Ambulance responding to the scene.

Pafford along with Pelahatchie police, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Brandon Police Department assisted in escorting the child to Merit Health Rankin in Brandon.

“This is a tough day,” said Pelahatchie Police Chief Joseph Daughtry. “A lot of those who responded [to the scene] are parents.”

Daughtry said the case is being investigated as a death investigation.

Yogi Bear Park Spokesperson Brad Ritter has released this statement:

“This afternoon a young camper very sadly drowned in our swimming pool. We are assisting the family and we ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts, as are we. To protect the family’s privacy, we are not releasing their name. Safety is always our priority and we are cooperating with the local authorities as they work to determine what happened. We want to thank the many first responders for their fast and professional response and actions. The entire Jellystone Park family extends our deepest sympathies to the family and to everyone affected by this tragic event.”

