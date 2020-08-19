USM’s Steven Anderson enters transfer portal

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The product the Eagles put out on the field this season will look vastly different than what they were expecting, as a fourth player has opted out of the 2020 season since Monday.
Redshirt junior running back Steven Anderson announced on Twitter this morning that his USM career has come to an end because of the “uncertainty and circumstances” surrounding the virus. Anderson plans to become a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. In 23 career games, Anderson rushed 138 times for 513 yards and nine scores.
Anderson joins star defensive end and D’iberville standout, Jacques Turner and linebacker Racheem Boothe as players who will sit out and transfer. Star return specialist and wide receiver, Jaylond Adams, has also opted out and - at the moment - it is unclear as to what he will do going forward.
