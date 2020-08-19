State leaders comment on decreased COVID-19 testing numbers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Governor said Wednesday that the state’s positivity rate for testing is still too high. Meanwhile, fewer people have been getting tested.
This chart from Johns Hopkins University shows the testing trends. Testing numbers recently dropped to the lowest they’ve been in three months. Governor Tate Reeves says it’s not necessarily a bad thing.
“Total testing numbers are driven as much by demand as anything else,” said Reeves. “And if individuals aren’t feeling sick, they’re not going to their local doctor. And they’re not getting tested.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says testing is an important factor but, adds this note.
“There’s no amount of testing that’s going to compensate for dangerous behaviors. It’s just absolutely impossible because you can expose yourself every single day. We can’t test every single Mississippian every day.”
MEA Clinics recently expanded testing to another location and are including a rapid test option at the Spillway location. They plan to add testing at more locations by September 1. Because of added availability, they’re seeing increased demand.
“I would anticipate with everybody being out there, going back to school, sporting events that are happening, that type thing... you would anticipate that more people will be exposed and more people will be tested over the next few weeks,” said Dr. Amy Hollman.
They’re also trying to be mindful of resources as they expand testing options.
“So, we don’t know what the future holds,” explained Hollman. “Right now, we are counting daily what we have and trying to anticipate. We are sanitizing N95s appropriately according to state health department guidelines and using those only appropriately as many times as they are to be used and then discarded. But we anticipate that there’s going to be a shortage and limitations based on PPE also.”
Testing numbers could also see an uptick with initiatives to expand testing for teachers and another push for regular testing in long term care facilities.
The Department of Health plans to have a testing event in Choctaw the next three days where they'll have rapid testing, contact tracers and other resources readily available. Dr. Dobbs says he hopes they'll be able to continue trying that approach in an effort to suppress hotspots.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.