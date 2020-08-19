Southern Miss adds North Alabama to football schedule

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Before canceling their football season this fall, the Big Ten set a trend in college football by moving to a conference-only schedule, uncertain to which leagues would be left standing come September.
Southern Miss, unfortunately, continue to fall victim to that as Conference USA plans to play a 12-game schedule with up to four non-conference opponents for their 14 members.
The Golden Eagles reshuffled their season slate again, this time adding FCS member North Alabama as their 12th game on November 7. The Lions replace Tennessee Tech who canceled last Friday after the Ohio Valley Conference’s decision to cancel fall sports.
USM also pushed back its conference opener against Louisiana Tech from September 12th to the 19th. The 12th will now be an open date for the Eagles.
