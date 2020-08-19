Saints’ Andrus Peat out 2-3 weeks with thumb injury

METAIRIE, Lou. (WLOX) - The Saints have four returning offensive linemen from last season’s 13-3 squad, but one of them will now be out for a few weeks after reporting to training camp in great shape.
Five-year guard Andrus Peat suffered a thumb injury and will miss about two to three weeks. It’s unclear as to when the injury happened, but Peat did not participate in Monday’s first full-pad practice and was replaced by veteran Nick Easton.
The Pro Bowl guard could still make it back in time before New Orleans hosts Tampa Bay for the season opener on September 13th, but it will depend on if surgery is needed.
A first-round draft pick in 2015, Peat re-signed with New Orleans for a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension this offseason. In five seasons, he has started 65 games - mostly playing left guard - making the Pro Bowl as an alternate in each of the past two seasons.
