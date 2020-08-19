Pearl River Community College students return to campus

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Class is back in session for most college students, including Pearl River Community College. Considering the pandemic, the school is offering students three different options to tackle studies this semester.
“They can either come to class just like normal, they can go fully online and we also offer them the HyFlex program, which is when half of the students will be in class and half will be at home or in the dorms on the computers watching their instructors live in the class,” said PRCC Marketing Communication Specialist Kari Evevalence.
Some students said they truly depend on in-person learning and there’s nothing like the campus experience.
“Online just don’t work for me, I can’t touch it,” said sophomore Joanna Walden.
“I’m a more hands-on learning, so me taking online classes is just a big difference for me, so I like to be face to face,” Jalon McLaughlin added.
Although this semester isn’t ideal and is slightly different than previous years, sophomore Keithson Johnson looked forward to moving back into his dorm to help save money.
“Gas money gets real and I stay 30 minutes away. I’m just gonna pray to God and hope that everything be OK,” Johnson said.
To limit crowd sizes, the college has extended cafeteria hours. PRCC has also partnered with Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic to provide 24/7 telehealth for dorm students.
