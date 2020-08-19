Ole Miss reports 14 positive COVID-19 cases as part of mass screening of student-athletes

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The University of Mississippi has announced an outbreak of COVID-19 on campus.
The university said Wednesday 13 student-athletes and one employee tested positive for the virus.
The tests were conducted earlier this week as part of a mass screening of student-athletes returning to campus. They were instructed to quarantine until results came back.
Ole Miss says 11 are members of the same team. All 14 are currently in isolation.
Results on other student-athletes are pending.
Ole Miss and the Mississippi State Department of Health are conducting contact tracing and will notify those who have been in close contact with the individuals who tested positive.
Ole Miss begins the new school year Aug. 24.
