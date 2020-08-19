Officials: Man fakes his kidnapping to get money from father

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - A man has been accused of faking his own kidnapping in Mississippi to extort money from his father who lives in Virginia.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they were contacted by Andrew Blake Hawks’ father about the incident Thursday. He told them he received a video call that showed his son tied against a tree with a gun pointed to his head, and that the alleged kidnappers had demanded money.
Deputies say when the alleged kidnappers did not receive the money that same day, they threatened to cut off Hawks’ fingers and fired gunshots that led his father to believe Hawks was killed.
Later that day, the suspects were told the money had been transferred through Western Union. Investigators say when they arrived to the scene, they saw Hawks attempting to get the money.
Deputies say he was arrested at the scene along with his accomplice, David Fisher Jr.
They have both been charged with extortion.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.